Principality BS unveils rate changes; TML and Bluestone make reductions – round-up

Principality Building Society has increased rates across parts of its residential mortgage range, but has made some reductions in its product transfer range.

Within its residential range, two- and five-year fixes at 65% loan to value (LTV) with an £895 product fee have increased by 0.04%.

Two-year fixed 65% LTV products without a product fee have increased by up to 0.13%, while three-year fixed 65% LTV products have gone up by 0.11%.

Within its cashback residential range, two-year fixed 65% LTV products have risen by 0.08%, while five-year fixed 65% LTV products have increased by 0.12%.

Unlike some other lenders, it has also made some rate decreases within its product transfer range, announced before any potential changes made to the base rate today. Within its residential range, five-year fixed 65% LTV products have decreased by 0.05% and 85% LTV products have dropped by 0.05%.

Its new-build five-year fixed 95% LTV shared ownership products have decreased by 0.05%, while buy-to-let (BTL) two-year fixed 60% LTV products have gone down by 0.05%.

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Some of Principality Building Society’s two- and five-year fixes have decreased by 0.2% across 60% and 75% LTV products.

Also in its product transfer range, rate increases have been made. Two-year fixed 65% LTV products increased by 0.05%, but the five-year discount 75% LTV products increased by 0.25%.

Additionally, selected BTL product transfers saw rate increases of 0.15-0.2%.

TML and Bluestone reduce resi rates by up to 25bps

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has reduced selected rates across its residential mortgage range by up to 25 basis points (bps) across selected two- and five-year fixed products. Selected two-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 25bps, while selected five-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 15bps.

Bluestone Mortgages has reduced selected five-year fixed residential mortgage rates by up to 15 bps across selected products, with rates now starting from 6.04%.

Louise Apollonio, sales and distribution director for retail mortgages at Shawbrook, commented: “Brokers are supporting customers with a wide range of circumstances, so having access to choice across the specialist residential market remains important. These targeted reductions across TML and Bluestone Mortgages are designed to strengthen the options available and help brokers find suitable solutions for their clients.”