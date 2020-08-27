You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

SimplyBiz includes Zephyr Homeloans on lender panel

by:
  • 27/08/2020
  • 0
SimplyBiz includes Zephyr Homeloans on lender panel
SimplyBiz Mortgages has added Zephyr Homeloans to its lender panel giving members access to its range, which includes standard and specialist buy-to-let mortgages.

 

Zephyr lends to individuals and limited companies and is currently lending up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).  

There are no upfront application fees for its products after they were scrapped by the lender in December

Additionally, there is also no minimum income requirement for standard applications. 

Martin Reynolds (pictured), CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, said: “I am delighted to welcome Zephyr Homeloans to the panel.

“Despite being a fairly new name to the UK mortgage market, the heritage of its parent company, Computershare Group, and the experience of its team, make Zephyr an exciting entrant to the sector. 

Paul Fryers, managing director of Zephyr Homeloans, added: “We’re delighted to join the SimplyBiz Mortgages lender panel and look forward to working with its members to help customers achieve their buy-to-let ambitions.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
NatWest only accepting guaranteed employer income for furloughed borrowers

NatWest has made changes to its income assessments for borrowers who are currently on furlough or have been furloughed during...

Close