SimplyBiz includes Zephyr Homeloans on lender panel

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added Zephyr Homeloans to its lender panel giving members access to its range, which includes standard and specialist buy-to-let mortgages.

Zephyr lends to individuals and limited companies and is currently lending up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

There are no upfront application fees for its products after they were scrapped by the lender in December.

Additionally, there is also no minimum income requirement for standard applications.

Martin Reynolds (pictured), CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, said: “I am delighted to welcome Zephyr Homeloans to the panel.

“Despite being a fairly new name to the UK mortgage market, the heritage of its parent company, Computershare Group, and the experience of its team, make Zephyr an exciting entrant to the sector.”

Paul Fryers, managing director of Zephyr Homeloans, added: “We’re delighted to join the SimplyBiz Mortgages lender panel and look forward to working with its members to help customers achieve their buy-to-let ambitions.”