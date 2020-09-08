Castle Trust Bank launches BTL range up to 75 per cent LTV

Castle Trust Bank has launched a range of buy to let products up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), with instant terms available from its business development managers (BDMs).

BDMs can provide brokers with the rate of a deal based on an individual’s circumstances before it goes through the underwriting process.

The products are available as two-, three– and five-year fixed rates, with an automatic switch to a variable rate for a total term of 10 years.

Rates start at 4.19 per cent for two-year fixed rate, 4.39 per cent for three-year fixed rate and 4.59 per cent for five-year fixed rate deals.

Barry Searle, managing director of mortgages at Castle Trust Bank, said: “With our field sales team now all back, working at full capacity, we will be able to help even more brokers find the right solution for their investor clients.

“There is added certainty in that these products are available for a fixed rate period, with an automatic switch onto a longer term product, giving investors the flexibility and lending appetite of traditional bridging, but with 10-year terms that can provide them with additional peace of mind.”

He added: “We have already seen how popular this combined approach is from the demand for our bridge to let proposition and we expect similar demand for this new range.”