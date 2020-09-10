Broker London Belgravia launches specialist finance business

The London Belgravia Group has launched a specialist finance advisory business, which will be focused on finding funding for businesses, high net worth individuals, portfolio landlords and entrepreneurs.

Headed up by James Mole (pictured), London Belgravia Specialist Finance will cover both residential and commercial loans. The firm has confirmed plans to bolster its team next year through the recruitment of additional experienced debt advisers.

Mole said it had been an extremely busy time during lockdown, advising clients on the right debt structures, adding: “We expect the demand for this high-level advice to continue to rise into next year and beyond.”

Jack Bristow, commercial director of the London Belgravia Group, added: “To now be in a position where we can also advise our clients on specialist finance alongside our current offering of warranties, performance bonds, insurance backed guarantees and stand-alone loss of deposit, enables us to offer valuable, connected advice. James and his team have already delivered some fantastic finance structures to our clients, and we look forward to many other developers benefitting from our latest offering.”