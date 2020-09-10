Keystone unveils ‘Autumn specials’ buy-to-let range

Rates start from 3.09 per cent, with the products down by up to 40 basis points on Keystone’s core product range. The specials include a 75 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage, while the minimum loan size has been trimmed to £250,000.

Keystone said the new products have been launched following positive feedback from brokers to previous promotions. It launched a ‘summer specials’ range in July.

David Whittaker (pictured), CEO of Keystone, said the lender wanted to provide brokers with support and certainty during this turbulent time, and had been looking for ways to improve its product offering.

He continued: “As we look to the future, we are already seeing encouraging signs from the market and remain committed to working with our brokers to ensure that as many landlords as possible can make the most of the opportunities that are currently available.”