HTB hires five in team expansion

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has hired five new people across is specialist lending business as it continues to grow its team – including three new joiners from Shawbrook.

The appointments include a head of operations, three lending managers, a sales support team member and one internal move.

Andrea Cadby joins from Shawbrook as head of operations.

As a result, Anna Lewis takes up a new role of head of new business reporting into commercial director for specialist mortgages Alex Upton (pictured) and will be responsible for leading the internal lending manager team.

Danny Kiely and Luke Mudd joined the lending manager team from Shawbrook while Aimee Amphlett was previously at Castle Trust.

Emily Cope has also joined the sales support team, with all four of these new hires ultimately reporting into Upton.

Lisa Crane, operations director for specialist mortgages at HTB said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Andrea to the team.

“Her joining couldn’t have come at a better time, as we continue to enhance our processes and bring more quality brokers to the table.

“Andrea brings bucket loads of operational experience and expertise that will help us to stay firmly on the front-foot as we build out our team and capabilities into 2021.”