You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Aspen completes £2.3m multiple-use bridge loan

by:
  • 20/10/2020
  • 0
Aspen completes £2.3m multiple-use bridge loan
Aspen has completed a £2.3m bridge which covers an existing lender repayment, plus finish and exit on a luxury house along with the purchase of a high-end apartment.

 

The first repayment was for an eight-bedroom newbuild mansion in Hornchurch.

The client was nearing the end of the development and was looking to capital raise on the site to fund the purchase of an investment property while extending the marketing period of the development.

As build control sign-off and warranty were still to be provided, Aspen liaised directly with the developer to gain all the needed information and ensure completion was not delayed.

The second element – the purchase of a three-bedroom newbuild flat in Canary Wharf – was funded in full including stamp duty and all associated fees.

The apartment had an outstanding issue to remedy for the purposes of the EWS1 form, and the lender liaised directly with developer Ballymore to get confirmation this was in hand.

Aspen provided 72 per cent LTV at a rate of 0.49 per cent for the initial six month period of the 12-month term.

The application was introduced by Foyaz Ahmed at Rainstone Money and John Smith of Fieldfisher LLP handled legals.

Harry Baker, credit manager at Aspen handled the case.

He said: “We will always back quality developments that require extended sales periods, but to do so while capital raising to 100 per cent to fund another purchase clearly demonstrates our flexibility and willingness to take-on complex cases where other lenders would walk away.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Landbay joins Synergy panel

Landbay been added to the Synergy Commercial Finance panel.

Close