You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Glenhawk enters regulated bridging following JP Morgan funding

by:
  • 27/10/2020
  • 0
Glenhawk enters regulated bridging following JP Morgan funding
Glenhawk has launched its first regulated bridging product.

 

The lender is offering deals at up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) on loans between £100,000 and £1.5m.

The term length is 12 months with an interest rate from 0.55 per cent a month, and there are no admin or exit fees for the deal.

The lender has formed a dedicated team focused on the new product, headed up by its director of lending, Nick Hilton.

The launch follows Glenhawk securing funding from JP Morgan earlier this year, with more new products set to follow.

Guy Harrington, chief executive of Glenhawk, (pictured) said: “Having experienced an exponential growth in enquires for a regulated product, this launch is the culmination of nearly 18 months of hard work, which started with FCA regulation, and is a significant milestone for the business.

“The UK homeowner loan market has been one of the more resilient since the outbreak of Covid-19, underpinned by government stimulus and changing consumer trends.

“It is also hugely underserved and we are confident our market differentiating ethos of fairness and transparency will be particularly appealing.”

Harrington added the lender expected strong demand and would be launching other products in the future.

Hilton added: “The regulated bridging market is ripe for disruption and we believe we have the team in place to replicate the success we have enjoyed in the unregulated space, while remaining highly disciplined in our underwriting processes.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Paragon appoints ex-Leeds BS CEO Peter Hill as NED

Paragon Bank has appointed former Leeds Building Society Chief Executive Peter Hill as a non-executive director (NED).

Close