Furness BS withdraws all BTL products

Furness is no longer accepting new decisions in principle or full applications on these products.

It is the latest lender to restrict its range for this reason as high demand continues to sweep across the mortgage market following the lockdown and before the stamp duty and Help to Buy deadlines on 31 March.

In a message to advisers earlier this week it said: “Due to high volumes of applications, we’re temporarily withdrawing our buy-to-let and holiday let mortgages, which will allow us to protect the service for our customers and manage pipeline applications.”

It added: “We hope to be back with these products soon but in the meantime, thanks for your continued support.

“As always, we’re here to talk to you about any questions you might have.”