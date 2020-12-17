You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Registration opens for The Online Specialist Lending Event

  • 17/12/2020
The Online Specialist Lending Event kicks off on Tuesday 9 February and registration is open now.

 

The event takes place over four days with three days dedicated to specific sectors.

The first day covers all aspects of specialist lending, followed by focused days on bridging and commercial on Wednesday 10 February, second charge on Thursday 11 February, and complex buy to let on Friday 12 February.

An adviser panel discussion is part of the half day programme on 9 February with Lucy Barrett, managing director of Vantage Finance, Jane Simpson, managing director of TBMC and Liz Syms, chief executive of Connect for Intermediaries.

The industry leaders will discuss a range of topics including the challenges and opportunities in a post-pandemic market, lender-broker relationships, changing processes, driving efficiencies and anticipating consumer demand.

Delegates will have the opportunity to question all of the presenters live immediately after their presentations, and to network remotely with one another and with our provider sponsors on virtual exhibition stands. Delegates can earn CPD points by attending.

This event is open to mortgage intermediaries only, including brokers, mortgage advisers, and IFAs.

For more information and to register for free visit:

https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/venues/the-specialist-lending-event-2021-online/

 

