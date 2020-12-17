You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

West One agrees first mortgage club distribution deal with Dynamo

by: James Staunton
  • 17/12/2020
  • 0
West One agrees first mortgage club distribution deal with Dynamo
West One Loans has unveiled its first mortgage club distribution agreement which it has completed with Dynamo.

 

The move is the lender’s first step into the networks and mortgage club sector which it sees as a key growth strategy for 2021, and expands on its master broker channel.

The deal opens West One’s buy-to-let (BTL) product range to networks and mortgage clubs.

Dynamo for Intermediaries has a base of more than 3,000 intermediary members across the UK.

Founder Ying Tan said: “West One has a strong BTL proposition and demand for its offering has been increasing, so the addition of the club route is extremely welcome.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy to let at West One, said the move was a really important step for West One’s buy to let offering which it has high growth aspirations for in 2021.

“Extending our distribution through mortgage clubs and networks will support that strategy, and Dynamo for Intermediaries is a perfect partner to start that extension with,” he said.

“Dynamo for Intermediaries already works with us on a packager basis and so extending our partnership to include a club route allows us to work even more closely, and ensures brokers have choice on the most appropriate submission route for their needs.

“We look forward to working with Ying Tan, his team and Dynamo’s members going forward into a successful 2021.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

James Staunton

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Parents ‘getting tougher’ as fewer first-timers use family help to buy homes

Fewer first-time buyers in England are relying on financial help from families or friends to get on the property ladder.

Close