West One agrees first mortgage club distribution deal with Dynamo

West One Loans has unveiled its first mortgage club distribution agreement which it has completed with Dynamo.

The move is the lender’s first step into the networks and mortgage club sector which it sees as a key growth strategy for 2021, and expands on its master broker channel.

The deal opens West One’s buy-to-let (BTL) product range to networks and mortgage clubs.

Dynamo for Intermediaries has a base of more than 3,000 intermediary members across the UK.

Founder Ying Tan said: “West One has a strong BTL proposition and demand for its offering has been increasing, so the addition of the club route is extremely welcome.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy to let at West One, said the move was a really important step for West One’s buy to let offering which it has high growth aspirations for in 2021.

“Extending our distribution through mortgage clubs and networks will support that strategy, and Dynamo for Intermediaries is a perfect partner to start that extension with,” he said.

“Dynamo for Intermediaries already works with us on a packager basis and so extending our partnership to include a club route allows us to work even more closely, and ensures brokers have choice on the most appropriate submission route for their needs.

“We look forward to working with Ying Tan, his team and Dynamo’s members going forward into a successful 2021.”