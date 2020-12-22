You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Peer-to-peer lender MoneyThing enters administration

by:
  • 22/12/2020
  • 0
Peer-to-peer lender MoneyThing enters administration
MoneyThing has become the latest peer-to-peer (P2P) property lender to enter administration as the firm formally announced the move.

 

The firm originally began as a pawnbroker but moved into property loans – however, by the end of 2019 it was struggling and announced the formal run-off of its loan book with no new investment being taken.

According to The Daily Telegraph, when announcing its closure to new business, around 44 per cent of its £20m loan book, worth around £9m was in default.

At the time MoneyThing said it had completed £92.2m total lending, with £71.9m capital repaid and £8.1m interest paid.

While the firm had been managing the run-off period over the last year, the move into administration came after it could not reach an agreement with one of its borrowers.

“The directors of MoneyThing have taken this decision in order to protect the interests of the companies’ creditors as a whole,” it said.

“We have taken into account the tougher trading conditions experienced in 2020 as well as litigation by a MoneyThing borrower.

“The Joint Administrators will assume responsibility for managing the companies’ affairs. They will continue the orderly wind-down of the remaining MoneyThing peer to peer loan book, return monies to lenders and conclude the firm’s business activities.

“The appointment is not expected to have a material impact on lenders or borrowers,” they added.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed the move into administration and said there was no need for investors to do anything.

“Investors should shortly receive an update from the joint administrators through the MoneyThing platform with further information,” it said.

“The joint administrators, Tom Straw and Milan Vuceljic of Moorfields Advisory, are now responsible for the business of MoneyThing Capital Limited.”

 

Institutional capital and loss of consumer confidence

It blamed the influx of institutional capital, economic uncertainty and the collapse of Lendy and Funding Secure for hitting confidence in the sector as the main reason for its wind down.

“As a small, self-select P2P platform entirely funded by retail money, we cannot be certain that we can fund new loans with the current low level of lender confidence,” it said a year ago.

“As a result, it has become increasingly difficult for us to compete and we expect those market conditions to continue. As such we have taken the decision to wind-down.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Foundation to accept no-search indemnity insurance

Foundation Home Loans will now accept no-search indemnity insurance for purchase and remortgage transactions.

Close