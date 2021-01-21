You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

MFS secures £150m funding line to target stamp duty rush

by:
  • 21/01/2021
  • 0
MFS secures £150m funding line to target stamp duty rush
Bridging lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has agreed a fresh £150m funding line.

 

The cash will used for funding its bridging lending as the firm targets the vanilla part of the market as the race to meet the stamp duty holiday deadline takes hold.

MFS said the additional credit line followed a significant increase in enquiries for bridging loans from property investors who are keen to meet the 31 March cutoff.

It noted that forecasts have suggested hundreds of thousands of transactions could be at risk of missing the deadline.

CEO Paresh Raja argued that some lenders were failing to meet their promises to brokers and clients.

“Brokers and borrowers are crying out for certainty, with many having been let down by other lenders when trying to complete on a deal,” he said.

“What’s more, the end of the stamp duty holiday is fast-approaching, and buyers want to take advantage of this tax break – they can only do this by having access to loans that can be deployed in days, not months.

He added: “Many lenders do not have the funding lines or expertise in place to meet this demand.

“This has resulted in some lenders overpromising and underdelivering, putting thousands of property transactions at risk of collapsing.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Foundation adds staff to handle stamp duty surge and meet 2021 targets

Foundation Home Loans has bolstered staff numbers to make sure it has resources to deal with the surge in cases...

Close