You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Complex Buy To Let -

Bridging

West One and Octane join L&G Mortgage Club panel

by:
  • 21/01/2021
  • 0
West One and Octane join L&G Mortgage Club panel
Specialist lenders Octane Capital and West One Loans have both been appointed to Legal & General Mortgage Club’s panel for their buy-to-let, bridging and development loans.

 

Mark Posniak, managing director of Octane Capital, added: “We’re very excited to have been appointed to the prestigious L&G Mortgage Club panel.

“The timing couldn’t be better as we expect 2021 to see opportunistic property investors and landlords seek to acquire new units in areas where prices are under pressure or refurbish their existing properties to remain competitive alongside the growing number of private rental sector schemes.”

For West One, the L&G Mortgage Club announcement follows the launch of a new range of buy-to-let products on January 18, as well as expansion of the buy-to-let team at the start of the year, and a company-wide brand refresh in December.

Managing director of West One Loans’ buy-to-let division Andrew Ferguson, said: “This is good news for brokers as they will now have access to our range of buy-to-let products.

“These include up to 80 per cent LTV starting at 4.04 per cent on our standard range, as well as our specialist house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) range, with rates now starting from 3.54 per cent.”

Danny Belton (pictured), head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “The demand both for bridging and specialist buy-to-let continues to increase.

“We are always looking to give our members access to the widest range of products, so that they have the biggest possible supply of solutions for their clients.”

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
MFS secures £150m funding line to target stamp duty rush

Bridging lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has agreed a fresh £150m funding line.

Close