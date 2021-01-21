West One and Octane join L&G Mortgage Club panel

Specialist lenders Octane Capital and West One Loans have both been appointed to Legal & General Mortgage Club’s panel for their buy-to-let, bridging and development loans.

Mark Posniak, managing director of Octane Capital, added: “We’re very excited to have been appointed to the prestigious L&G Mortgage Club panel.

“The timing couldn’t be better as we expect 2021 to see opportunistic property investors and landlords seek to acquire new units in areas where prices are under pressure or refurbish their existing properties to remain competitive alongside the growing number of private rental sector schemes.”

For West One, the L&G Mortgage Club announcement follows the launch of a new range of buy-to-let products on January 18, as well as expansion of the buy-to-let team at the start of the year, and a company-wide brand refresh in December.

Managing director of West One Loans’ buy-to-let division Andrew Ferguson, said: “This is good news for brokers as they will now have access to our range of buy-to-let products.

“These include up to 80 per cent LTV starting at 4.04 per cent on our standard range, as well as our specialist house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) range, with rates now starting from 3.54 per cent.”

Danny Belton (pictured), head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “The demand both for bridging and specialist buy-to-let continues to increase.

“We are always looking to give our members access to the widest range of products, so that they have the biggest possible supply of solutions for their clients.”