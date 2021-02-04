You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Zephyr cuts rates and ups LTVs

  • 04/02/2021
Zephyr Homeloans has cut rates on its buy-to-let mortgages, introduced a one per cent fee option and increased loan to values (LTVs) across its entire range.

 

Standard property rates start at 3.04 per cent for a two-year fix and 3.39 per cent for a five-year fix for individuals and limited companies.

For houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit blocks (MUBs), specialist new build and flats above commercial properties, rates now start at 3.39 per cent for a two-year fix and 3.59 per cent for a five-year loan.

Rates on the one per cent product fee option deals for standard properties start at 3.29 per cent for a two-year fix and 3.49 per cent for a five-year loan.

On specialist property versions rates start at 3.64 per cent for a two-year loan and 3.69 per cent for five years.

Finally, Zephyr has also increased its LTV limit from 60 per cent to 65 per cent across its entire product range and will continue to offer its selected 70 per cent and 75 per cent LTV products.

Managing director Paul Fryers said the lender was delighted to offer a reduction in initial rates and an expansion of its products for landlords seeking to increase their portfolios.

“Our broad range of products now gives landlords and property investors greater flexibility through our increased loan to value limit and more opportunities to save as a result of even lower rates.”

 

