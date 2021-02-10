You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

TSLE: Incorrectly packaged cases put doubts in lenders’ minds – Octopus

by:
  • 10/02/2021
  • 0
TSLE: Incorrectly packaged cases put doubts in lenders’ minds – Octopus
A lack of information can make lenders question whether a case is right to take on especially in the current high risk environment, Octopus has said.

 

Speaking at The Specialist Lending Event (TSLE) online today, James Nunn, the lender’s fund manager, said failing to provide clarity when submitting a case was a common mistake made by brokers and could delay the process. 

Nunn said: “There has to be clear information on the property, the location, the purpose of the loan, the borrower and a clear exit.   

“A lot of the time we find borrowers or brokers haven’t considered the exit and it’s something that’s very important to lenders. Especially with bridging which for us is one to two year’s finance.” 

He said providing comprehensive details helped keep the time from application to completion down to a minimum. 

“If that’s not clearly thought about or clearly communicated to us, it puts a little element of doubt as to whether this is the right borrower or the right loan to be doing,” Nunn added.  

“Especially when it comes to situations that we’re currently in at the moment – pandemics or recessions – where lenders are being slightly more particular with their lending.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Skipton BS and Buckinghamshire BS extend 90 per cent LTV product ranges

Skipton Building Society and Buckinghamshire Building Society have extended key parts of their 90 per cent loan to value (LTV)...

Close