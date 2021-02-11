You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Hodge relaunches portfolio BTL range and adds specialised investment product

  • 11/02/2021
Hodge has relaunched its standard portfolio buy-to-let (BTL) range and added a specialised residential investment deal to its offering.

 

The residential investment product is aimed at landlords with larger portfolios or those with specialised assets, such as houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) or multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).  

The product aims to support landlords with debt requirements between £500,000 and £10m.  

There is no cap on the number of properties owned and rates start from 3.75 per cent.  

The standard product is for landlords with debt requirements of up to £5m or 15 properties, with rates starting from 3.55 per cent.  

Both the portfolio BTL and specialised residential investment products offer landlords one loan which is secured by multiple properties.  

This is to allow borrowers to add properties to the loan as their portfolio changes and both products are available to limited company, LLP or individual borrowers. 

Mike Clifford, head of buy tlet at Hodge, said: “We have been very successful with our flexible portfolio BTL product, but felt that to better serve landlords across the spectrum we needed a specialist product that can adequately cater for those with complex needs.  

Particularly those larger landlords who have a portfolio that require specialist underwriting capabilities. 

Clifford added: “We realise that not all property portfolios are the same and work with brokers and landlords to help them achieve their strategic aims with these loans.  

We believe by introducing products such as this, we can better support investors, allowing them to focus on managing their portfolios.”

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close