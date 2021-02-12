You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

TSLE: Landlords bringing forward limited company plans and building post-stamp duty war chests

by:
  • 12/02/2021
  • 0
TSLE: Landlords bringing forward limited company plans and building post-stamp duty war chests
Landlords have brought forward their plans to move properties held in personal names into limited companies as a result of the stamp duty holiday, The Specialist Lending Event has heard.

 

Asked about the trend in converting property from personal to limited company ownership, Paragon regional sales manager Richard Saunders said: “The stamp duty holiday has sped up everyone’s decision making.

“So yes, we have seen more people take that up – they were probably people thinking of doing it next year but they have brought it forward.

“I think we will see a spike showing in March, but I think we’ll see a spike in everything in March and then a bit of a lag in the rest of the year.”

Saunders also added that the limited company cases the lender was seeing were becoming more complicated.

“A few years ago it would just be a pure wrapper, but now it’s much more complex,” he added.

 

Building war chests

LendInvest buy-to-let director Andy Virgo noted that on the five-year anniversary of the landlord tax changes there was a significant push of remortgaging business come through as fixed-rate products expired.

“There’s very much a push at the moment and we’ve got a huge pipeline of business that’s going to be completing when those early redemption charges come up,” he said.

And Virgo highlighted that the stamp duty break which is due to end on 31 March has also prompted landlords to invoke other strategies as well.

“I also think the professional landlord is gathering a war chest of funds in order to go out and pick up some property in the future,” he said.

“Once this period is over there’s an opportunity for people to go out and potentially purchase some property that hasn’t sold in the current period and will be available at a bit of a deal.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Skipton BS issues stamp duty deadline service warning

The looming stamp duty deadline could affect service levels in the coming weeks, Skipton Intermediaries has warned brokers.

Close