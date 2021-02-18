Specialist lenders agree host of club and network distribution deals

Several specialist lenders and a packager have revealed integration and distribution agreements with mortgage adviser clubs and networks.

Castle Trust Bank has been added to the lender panels of PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network, with members having full access to the lender’s mortgage, bridging and development finance ranges.

These include holiday lets, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), portfolio loans and property refurbishment.

Castle Trust Bank sales director Rob Oliver said he was pleased to partner with Sesame and PMS. “With this important partnership, we are looking forward to delivering more certainty to even more brokers,” he said.

Roma and MCI

Roma Finance has been added to MCI Mortgage Club’s lender panel.

This will give the club’s members access to Roma’s first and second charge loans on bridging, development finance, buy-to-let, holiday let and serviced accommodation.

Five-year finance is available for standard buy-to-lets and HMOs up to eight rooms as well as non-standard construction and flats over four storeys.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “Roma Finance can offer our members a wide range of bridging, development and buy-to-let finance and will consider applications on a case-by-case basis.”

Roma Finance commercial director Nick Jones added: “We are delighted to be joining MCI Mortgage Club, they are expanding rapidly and are aiming to achieve a fully comprehensive offering of bridging and buy-to-let solutions.

“We are delighted to have been invited to join their panel and I am very excited to see where the future takes us.”

Together and L&G Mortgage Club

Together has added its bridging products to Legal and General Mortgage Club’s SmartrCriteria tool.

It means the lender’s bridging product criteria will now be searchable for all brokers using the club.

Together head of national accounts Phil Quinn said: “Legal & General is the UK’s largest mortgage club and we’re delighted to be incorporating our bridging product criteria on their platform, to give their members’ clients even more options when it comes to finding the right type of finance.

“There will also be huge benefits for us in being able to see, through the system, what topics brokers are searching for in certain areas of the UK, for example, allowing us some really valuable insight for our sales and marketing teams.”

Legal & General Mortgage Club head of lender relationships Danny Belton added: “Bridging products play an essential role in supporting buyers through their purchase journey and this partnership with Together means advisers can now access a broader array of short-term finance options through SmartrCriteria.”

Blueberry and Tenet

Finally, packager Blueberry Specialist Lending has made services available to advisers of Tenet Compliance Services.

The firm has recently expanded to include bridging loans and second charge mortgages.

Alex Hamilton, head of specialist lending for Blueberry said: “The team and I are elated to be working alongside Tenet Compliance Services.”

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet added: “In our continued support of independence, adding another quality specialist provider to our panel is a real positive for the advisers we support.”