Mint Bridging rebrands ahead of product and lending expansion

The lender said its “ambitious” three-year strategy will see it bring out a suite of new products in the coming months, with a move towards regulated mortgages expected as well.

“The time is right to launch a new identity which better reflects the ever-growing range of products and services we provide,” said Andrew Lazare, managing director at Mint Property Finance (pictured).

“In speaking with key stakeholders, introducers and our team we were blown away to discover the Mint name had much more equity than we appreciated. It was clear Mint had to remain, and the new name says what we do,” he added.

The company has already formed new development and bridging underwriting functions, added a completions team and appointed senior digital public relations and communications personnel.

The new brand identity includes a fresh logo, website and suite of brand assets which communicate the five core products of Mint Property Finance: bridging, light, medium and heavy refurbishment, and development, it said.

Paul Wertheim, director at Mint Property Finance, said: “The scope for expanding partnership and continued growth is vast. We are committed to working with introducers and borrowers to realise the potential.”

Lazare added: “At the moment, half of our business funds either ground-up developments or loans with a development or refurbishment angle. We miss opportunities because some introducers don’t realise the strength and depth of our proposition and offering.”