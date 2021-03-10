You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

HTB appoints ex-OSB national account manager Scott Phillips

  10/03/2021
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Scott Phillips as national account manager.

 

He joins from One Savings Bank (OSB) and will report directly to Marcus Dussard, sales director for specialist mortgages.

Phillips (pictured) will be responsible for supporting business relationships with mortgage network and mortgage club accounts.

He has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services and most recently spent almost five years as national account manager at One Savings Bank.

Previously he held roles with Chelsea Building Society, Northern Rock and PruHealth.

Dussard welcomed Phillips to the team and said he ticked all the boxes the lender wanted.

“Scott’s focus will be on enhancing our specialist mortgages proposition and reaching out to an even wider audience of professional intermediaries,” he said.

Phillips added: “I am delighted to be joining a team that’s making such an impression on the market and over such a short space of time.

“I hope to continue this positive momentum by extending our reach and proposition via a number of existing and different network account relationships over the coming weeks and months.”

