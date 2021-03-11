You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let - Second Charge Lending -

Complex Buy To Let

Brilliant Solutions and MCI add specialist support to panels

  • 11/03/2021
Brilliant Solutions and MCI Mortgage Club have made specialist panel additions to support brokers writing buy-to-let and second charge business.

 

Brilliant Solutions has added Gatehouse bank to its panel to increase the range of buy-to-let deals brokers have access to.

Gatehouse Bank is a Shariah-compliant finance provider that serves UK residents, expats and international customers.

The bank offers two-year and five-year fixed rate products in the buy-to-let market for single residency investments and portfolios up to £5m, along with multi-unit freehold blocks and houses in multiple occupation.

Paul Stockwell, chief commercial officer at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are seeing increased demand for our products from within and outside the Muslim community, and so we are delighted to be working with Brilliant Solutions to make our offering available to its club members.”

 

MCI Mortgage Club

MCI Mortgage Club has teamed up with Fluent Money to offer its members a secured loan referral service.

This is the first time the club has worked with the second charge market, and through the partnership, brokers will be able to access all second charge lenders in the market.

MCI members will be able to contact Fluent’s partner development team and marketing department and will have their own dedicated account manager.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “I personally believe there will be a greater demand for secured loans going forward, especially if people’s circumstances have changed because of the impact of Covid.

“A secured loan can often be a better option than remortgaging or taking a further advance on the first mortgage.”

 

