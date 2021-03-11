You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Vida slashes buy-to-let rates by up to 40bps

by:
  • 11/03/2021
  • 0
Vida slashes buy-to-let rates by up to 40bps
Vida Homeloans has made rate reductions on a series of buy-to-let mortgages including its core and ex-pat offerings.

 

Rates within its Vida 1 homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) and multi-unit blocks (MUB) range start from 3.29 per cent for a two-year fixed mortgage at 70 per cent loan to value (LTV), reduced from 3.69 per cent.  

In the same range, the five-year fixed at 70 per cent LTV has been cut by 30 basis points (bps) to 3.69 per cent.  

Elsewhere, the core two-year fixed buy-to-let mortgage at 70 per cent LTV has a rate of 2.89 per cent while the five-year fixed alternative is set to 3.29 per cent following a 0.1 per cent reduction on both. 

For ex-pat borrowers, rates have been reduced by five bps. This includes the two-year fixed at 70 per cent which now has a rate of 3.59 per cent and the five-year fixed option with a rate of 3.89 per cent.  

Louisa Sedgwick (pictured), managing director of mortgages at Vida, said: “Britain’s private rented sector plays a critical role for millions of people across the UK, but just like many others, landlords have not been immune from economic impact of Covid-19.  

“A strong specialist lending sector that offers competitive rates and innovative solutions has therefore never been more important. Our rate changes today means we are able to provide landlords with greater choice and flexibility so that they can continue to provide housing for those who need or want to rent.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Brilliant Solutions and MCI add specialist support to panels

Brilliant Solutions and MCI Mortgage Club have made specialist panel additions to support brokers writing buy-to-let and second charge business.

Close