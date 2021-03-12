You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

Alex Upton moves to HTB’s development finance arm to ‘scale up’ growth

by:
  • 12/03/2021
Alex Upton moves to HTB's development finance arm to 'scale up' growth
Alex Upton has stepped into the role of commercial director of Hampshire Trust Bank’s (HTB) development finance division.

 

The move is a change from her position as commercial director of its specialist mortgages arm.

Upton (pictured) has been brought in to manage the development finance arm which has seen an increase in new business volumes since August. 

HTB said the flow of the division’s business showed no signs of slowing and Upton will act as deputy to David Alcock, managing director of development finance to oversee its growth. 

Alcock said: “Alex Upton has made an important contribution to the successful development of the specialist mortgages division which, under the able leadership of Charles McDowell, is now the largest single business within HTB.  

“Alex’s skills and capability will be invaluable in helping me to manage and channel the structural growth we are driving in our development finance portfolio.” 

Upton added: “I’m keen to broaden my experience and this is an exciting opportunity to help David scale up his business.  

“Specialist mortgages now has a team of very able people and my move will create the space for some of those people to take on new responsibilities.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

