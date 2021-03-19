You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Vernon BS and Skipton International extend maximum BTL LTVs and widen criteria

by:
  • 19/03/2021
  • 0
Vernon BS and Skipton International extend maximum BTL LTVs and widen criteria
Vernon Building Society and Skipton International have widened availability and introduced new products to their specialist buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage ranges.

 

Vernon Building Society has reintroduced top-slicing to its buy-to-let proposition and increased its maximum LTV to 75 per cent from 70 per cent.

It has also launched two new holiday let products on three-year discounted rates, starting from 1.71 per cent with a fee of £1,499.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said the changes to the range added “depth and breadth to our proposition”.

“We know that top-slicing is an important and useful tool for some landlords who want to boost their buying power or refinance their existing mortgage.

“Our maximum LTV is now back to 75 per cent as we continue to respond to the more positive market conditions and adapt our buy-to-let range to meet the needs of landlords.”

 

Skipton International

Meanwhile, Skipton International has increased its maximum buy-to-let LTV to 75 per cent from 70 per cent on all loans up to £1m.

And existing applicants who have already applied for a 70 per cent LTV loan will be able to increase to 75 per cent LTV providing they meet the other relevant criteria.

The lender has also extended its UK buy-to-let offering to non-UK residents who intend to live in the property at a future date.

It said this would appeal to expats and other investors who wish to purchase a UK property on an initial buy-to-let basis, but who have the intention of returning to live in the property themselves on a longer-term basis thereafter.

The applicant or family member cannot occupy the property during the original three or five-year tracker or fixed rate product period.

Roger Hughes, business development manager at Skipton International, said: “With the current Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday extension, demand for UK property remains high and our enhancements will give greater flexibility to non-UK residents wishing to purchase buy-to-let property in the UK.

“There is a lot of optimism in the property market at the moment and we are expecting a busy next few months,” he added.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
If house prices stop rising, low deposit borrowers will suffer – Star Letter 19/03/2021

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

Close