Keystone sees trend for larger loans based on expectation of price rises

Keystone Property Finance has noted “growing confidence” among landlords who are increasingly applying for larger loan sizes because they expect property prices to continue rising.

The specialist buy to let lender reported 58 per cent of clients had opted for a mortgage from its larger loan range in the period since December 2020.

“These figures signal growing confidence in the market, as landlords continue to take out larger mortgages in expectation of an ongoing uptick in future property prices and of positive rental yields post-pandemic,” the lender said.

The range offers a suite of products for loans sizes of £250,000 to £1m, with rates starting at 3.09 per cent.

Some 62 per cent of applications for the larger loans came from limited company landlords, compared to individual landlords at 38 per cent.

“Landlords remain confident about the BTL market, with the majority looking to secure a larger loan. Undoubtedly, the Stamp Duty Land Tax initiative has played an important part in this and has presented landlords with an excellent opportunity to bolster their portfolios and invest in higher value properties,” said Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance (pictured).