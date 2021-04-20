You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hope Capital launches broker club HCC

by:
  • 20/04/2021
  • 0
Hope Capital launches broker club HCC
Hope Capital has launched the Hope Capital Club (HCC) to provide exclusive benefits to member broker firms.

 

Brokers are invited to join the club if they have placed a “substantial” amount of lending business with Hope Capital.

In return they receive a dedicated underwriter and business development manager, early access to new products and exclusive rates. Higher proc fees may be offered to members for set timeframes and exclusive products may form part of a future benefits package.

So far 16 firms have joined the club. Hope Capital has not set a target for how large it wants the membership of the club to be and will not disclose the names of the broker firms.

Sinead Moynihan (pictured), sales director at Hope Capital, said: “Inviting a selected number of brokers into The HCC is a way for us to express our gratitude and appreciation to those with whom we have worked with on a substantial number of cases.

“We wholeheartedly appreciate their support and commitment to Hope Capital and want to provide them with a range of extra benefits and solutions, which will enable the broker to achieve their client’s requirements.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
First 4 Bridging collaborates with Roma Finance for semi-exclusive loan

Specialist brokerage First 4 Bridging (F4B) has teamed up with Roma Finance to offer a semi-exclusive bridging loan to its...

Close