Hope Capital launches broker club HCC

Hope Capital has launched the Hope Capital Club (HCC) to provide exclusive benefits to member broker firms.

Brokers are invited to join the club if they have placed a “substantial” amount of lending business with Hope Capital.

In return they receive a dedicated underwriter and business development manager, early access to new products and exclusive rates. Higher proc fees may be offered to members for set timeframes and exclusive products may form part of a future benefits package.

So far 16 firms have joined the club. Hope Capital has not set a target for how large it wants the membership of the club to be and will not disclose the names of the broker firms.

Sinead Moynihan (pictured), sales director at Hope Capital, said: “Inviting a selected number of brokers into The HCC is a way for us to express our gratitude and appreciation to those with whom we have worked with on a substantial number of cases.

“We wholeheartedly appreciate their support and commitment to Hope Capital and want to provide them with a range of extra benefits and solutions, which will enable the broker to achieve their client’s requirements.”