Crystal hires former Habito and Ocean Finance heads to senior team

Crystal Specialist Finance (CSF) has recruited Gareth Shilton as consultant and Kala Sreedharan as head of project management in an expansion of its senior team.

Shilton has 25 years’ experience in the mortgage and consumer credit sector and was chief executive of mortgage lender Ocean Finance for six years. He will consult the Crystal Group board on its growth strategy.

Sreedharan (pictured) has been appointed into the newly created role having previously consulted for CSF.

Her prior experience includes a one-year tenure as director of sales and operations at Mojo Mortgages and two years as vice president of operations at Habito.

At CSF, she will be tasked with transformation and change in the project management department.

Jo Breeden, managing director of CSF, said: “Our five-year plan has huge emphasis on driving technology innovation in the specialist sector. We aim to use data wisely and create best-in-class interaction so every application delivers a positive outcome for our broker partners and their clients.

“I feel incredibly proud that Gareth and Kala, people of such amazing calibre and integrity, are choosing to be part of our journey.”