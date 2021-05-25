You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Catalyst Property Finance launches resi and semi-commercial bridging product

by: Anna Sagar
  • 25/05/2021
  • 0
Catalyst Property Finance launches resi and semi-commercial bridging product
Catalyst Property Finance has launched a bridging product for loans between £750,000 and £3m targeting a wide range of residential and semi-commercial property owners.

 

The product will cater for no adverse, light, medium and heavy adverse refurbishment, capital raising and all borrower credit tiers.

Monthly rates for the product are between 0.65 per cent or 75 per cent open market value (OMV) or 0.69 per cent to 75 per cent OMV.

Procuration fees for the product are set at two per cent alongside a two per cent facility fee. There is also no exit fee or early repayment charges.

Catalyst Property Finance’s marketing director, Anna Bennett (pictured) said: “We’re excited to launch such a competitive product at a time when the property market is so active. Demand for short-term finance is high and this bridging product fills the gap for clients with larger property projects who are in need of a higher leverage loan.”

The product follows news in April that the lender was launching credit repair and automated valuation model residential bridging products and overhauling its rates and criteria.

The lender also brought back two other products for land with planning and its 100 per cent commercial bridging deal.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna Sagar

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Government borrowing in April at second highest level ever

Government borrowing reached £31.7bn in April, the second highest monthly figure in history, government data revealed.

Close