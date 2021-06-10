You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

LendInvest adds law firm Juno to BTL legal panel

  • 10/06/2021
Property finance platform LendInvest has added law firm Juno to its legal panel for its buy-to-let (BTL) product.

 

Juno joins four other firms on LendInvest’s legal panel and will advise on BTL legal matters.

The law firm specialises in property conveyancing and has a fully online process, with an online dashboard that provides updates on case progress to clients.

LendInvest can provide up to £3 million in finance for BTL, with two-year rates starting from 2.9 per cent and five-year rates starting from 3.29 per cent. It has a maximum loan to value of 80 per cent and offers terms from seven to 30 years.

It has been expanding its BTL offering, entering a £500 million funding partnership with JP Morgan in January to back its BTL product.

The lender launched two new 65 per cent and 70 per cent LTV BTL products earlier this month with rates starting from 3.34 per cent. It also repriced a selection of its two and five-year fixed 75 per cent LTV products.

LendInvest’s head of lending operations Lauren Eaton said: “We’re excited to be working with a team like Juno’s, particularly due to our shared ethos of a technology-enabled approach to lending. This new appointment comes at a time of high growth for our BTL business, and we’re delighted to be working with the team.”

