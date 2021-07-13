You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance - Complex Buy To Let -

Commercial Finance

Castle Trust Bank hires regional account manager; Recognise Bank recruits trio of BDMs

  • 13/07/2021
Castle Trust Bank has appointed Matthew Lawrence as regional account manager for central London.

 

Lawrence joins from Shawbrook Bank where he was commercial relationship manager in its property division for two years. He has more than 13 years’ experience in financial services, including relationship roles at Barclays Corporate Banking and NatWest.  

He will have the responsibility of working with brokers in the central London area. 

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “Matthew is a very experienced relationship manager, with a strong pedigree in the specialist market.  

“Good communication in this market is key and Matthew will be on hand to work in partnership with brokers in central London on identifying and delivering the most effective finance solutions for their landlord clients.” 

Lawrence added: “I’m looking forward to working closely with brokers in London on structuring loans, delivering terms and raising awareness of propositions like bridge to let, and I’m excited to be joining Castle Trust Bank at this stage on its upwards journey.” 

 

Recognise enhances North West presence with BDM hires  

Recognise Bank has recruited three business development managers (BDMs) for the North West region, bolstering its presence in the area.  

Chris Stevens joins Recognise from Acre Lane Capital and is a specialist in bridging finance, who has over two decades of experience with lenders including RBS and Revverbank.  

He will focus on the Manchester area, along with fellow new recruit Michael Doxford. 

Doxford worked at Aldermore Bank for eight years, most recently as commercial relationship manager.  

Jonathan Kirk is the third hire, joining from Assetz Capital where he worked as relationship director for four years. He also previously worked at Aldermore Bank and Lloyds Bank. 

Kirk is a commercial mortgage specialist and will focus on Yorkshire, supporting SMEs looking to acquire their own premises and property investors. 

Recognise Bank said it believed the North West of England would be at the forefront of the UK’s economic recovery after the pandemic, with smaller businesses leading the trend. 

Recognise Bank’s regional director for the North West and Yorkshire James Meigh said: “The North West is a thriving business community, full of ambitious businesses that just need the right advice and support to help them grow. 

“It’s a region Chris, Michael and Jonathan know well – it’s their home – so I am delighted to have them onboard, doing what they do best, which is working with great brokers and SMEs.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

