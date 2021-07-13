Hope Capital launches fast track bridge product

Hope Capital has launched a bridging loan product which enables borrowers to access funds quickly.

Interest rates for the Lions fast track bridge product start from 0.54 per cent and it is available up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV). Properties in England and Wales worth up to £500,000 will be eligible.

The maximum loan period is 12 months.

Solicitor’s fees will not need to paid upfront and Hope Capital will lend based on an automated valuation model (AVM) to make borrowing faster.

It will also consider borrowers who do not have personal guarantees, including for borrowers securing loans on mixed use or commercial properties.

Borrowers can also take a payment holiday during the loan term and it offers flexible arrangement fee options to ensure maximum funds are received early.

Roz Cawood (pictured), director of sales at Hope Capital, said: “The Lions Fast Track Bridge will further expand our offering and has been created to provide a unique opportunity, where borrowers can access funds extremely quickly.

“At Hope Capital, we are dedicated to creating solutions which meet the diverse needs of borrowers, their affordability and aspirations. We also understand speed is of the essence, especially for those looking to beat the September stamp duty deadline, which is why we expect the Lions Fast Track Bridge to be a highly desirable option for brokers and their clients.”