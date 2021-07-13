You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hope Capital launches fast track bridge product

by:
  • 13/07/2021
  • 0
Hope Capital launches fast track bridge product
Hope Capital has launched a bridging loan product which enables borrowers to access funds quickly.

 

Interest rates for the Lions fast track bridge product start from 0.54 per cent and it is available up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV). Properties in England and Wales worth up to £500,000 will be eligible. 

The maximum loan period is 12 months. 

Solicitor’s fees will not need to paid upfront and Hope Capital will lend based on an automated valuation model (AVM) to make borrowing faster. 

It will also consider borrowers who do not have personal guarantees, including for borrowers securing loans on mixed use or commercial properties.  

Borrowers can also take a payment holiday during the loan term and it offers flexible arrangement fee options to ensure maximum funds are received early. 

Roz Cawood (pictured), director of sales at Hope Capital, said: “The Lions Fast Track Bridge will further expand our offering and has been created to provide a unique opportunity, where borrowers can access funds extremely quickly. 

“At Hope Capital, we are dedicated to creating solutions which meet the diverse needs of borrowers, their affordability and aspirations. We also understand speed is of the essence, especially for those looking to beat the September stamp duty deadline, which is why we expect the Lions Fast Track Bridge to be a highly desirable option for brokers and their clients.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Masthaven launches limited edition BTL products; Landbay brings out HMO products

Masthaven Bank has launched limited edition buy-to-let (BTL) products starting from 2.75 per cent and available between 65 and 75...

Close