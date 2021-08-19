You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Tenet adds Zephyr Homeloans to panel

by:
  • 19/08/2021
  • 0
Tenet adds Zephyr Homeloans to panel
Tenet Network Services has appointed buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans to its lending panel.

 

Tenet’s advisers will now have access to Zephyr’s products for individual and limited company landlords for standard houses and specialist properties. 

Mark Scanlon, chief executive of Tenet, said: “We’re continuing to see a strong level of interest in the buy-to-let market, notably from professional portfolio landlords and limited company investors, who are increasingly considering more specialist property types.  

“Continually expanding the quality and choice of products available to our members is central to our ambitious growth plans, and we’re excited to welcome Zephyr to our lending panel, helping our network to benefit from its vast expertise in the sector and impressive offerings.” 

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr, added: “Tenet Network Services has a strong reputation for providing quality offerings to its adviser base, and we’re looking forward to joining its lender panel and working with its members to help their clients achieve their buy-to-let ambitions.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Sector professionalisation and out-of-city yields will sustain BTL lending – Gee

The housing market has barely had time to draw breath over the last few months, and judging by our own...

Close