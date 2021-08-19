Tenet adds Zephyr Homeloans to panel

Tenet Network Services has appointed buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans to its lending panel.

Tenet’s advisers will now have access to Zephyr’s products for individual and limited company landlords for standard houses and specialist properties.

Mark Scanlon, chief executive of Tenet, said: “We’re continuing to see a strong level of interest in the buy-to-let market, notably from professional portfolio landlords and limited company investors, who are increasingly considering more specialist property types.

“Continually expanding the quality and choice of products available to our members is central to our ambitious growth plans, and we’re excited to welcome Zephyr to our lending panel, helping our network to benefit from its vast expertise in the sector and impressive offerings.”

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr, added: “Tenet Network Services has a strong reputation for providing quality offerings to its adviser base, and we’re looking forward to joining its lender panel and working with its members to help their clients achieve their buy-to-let ambitions.”