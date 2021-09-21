Cambridge & Counties Bank reveals property finance award winners

Cambridge and Counties Bank has announced the winners of this year’s annual broker awards.

The event has been running since 2013 and rewards intermediaries who helped to drive the bank’s growth over the year. Last year, finance brokers helped Cambridge and Counties’ gross new lending increase by almost 40 per cent, with a nine per cent rise in total loans and advances to customers to £828m.

Three awards were given this year. They were handed out to GDP Funding, who was named commercial broker of the year, Real Property Finance, who won residential broker of the year and Sirius Property Finance, who was awarded the new to bank broker award.

It was the first time the bank awarded a firm for a new to bank broker award and the eighth consecutive year Real Property Finance won its title.

The event was held on 16 September at Kilworth House Hotel in Leicestershire.

Donald Kerr (pictured), Cambridge & Counties Bank’s chief executive, said: “Brokers are core to the success of the bank and our increased lending. We take a very dedicated approach to working with them in delivering tailored, competitive solutions for their clients with a view to supporting their growth and business development. We’ve continued working hard and providing a great service during the pandemic.

“Enormous congratulations to this year’s winners – Andy Churchill, Alan Laslett and Alex Churchill from Real Property Finance, Paul Wilcox and Gareth Rees from GDP Funding and Nick Christofi from Sirius Property Finance. It’s been particularly good to meet up in person and discuss the challenges of the past two years but also the significant opportunities looking ahead.”

Nick Christofi, managing director at Sirius Property Finance, added: “We’re delighted to receive this award in recognition of our new relationship with Cambridge and Counties Bank.

“Our partnership has grown rapidly, and we expect continued success as the wider economy picks up and the demand for the bank’s tailored lending solutions escalates.”