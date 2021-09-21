You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Hope Capital hires Together's Jonathan Britstone as operations manager

  21/09/2021
Hope Capital has appointed Jonathan Britstone as its operations manager.

 

Britstone joins from Together, where he was a commercial executive for nearly five years. During his time there, he gained experience within the solicitor’s team and liaised with conveyancing solicitors to help progress applications. 

Overall, Britstone has 15 years’ experience in the legal industry. 

At Hope Capital, he will have the responsibility of supporting the sales, underwriting and post-completion teams. 

The lender has adjusted its recruitment strategy to consider people with a range of skills and focus on their potential for personal development and success, over their years of experience. 

Britstone (pictured) said: “Joining Hope Capital at a time where it is flourishing as a business is really exciting. I look forward to working alongside the team and helping to contribute to Hope Capital’s progress going forward.” 

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Jonathan to the Hope Capital team. 

“Jonathan’s appointment is part of our ambitious plans to bolster all of the divisions across Hope Capital. As we take on more cases, it is essential we are best positioned to deliver an outstanding service to brokers and their clients. Bringing talent on board, such as people with Jonathan’s calibre, will ensure we can do this.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

