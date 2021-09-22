You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Second charge lending pegged at £95.6m in August

by:
  • 22/09/2021
The second charge mortgage market has continued to show strong recovery as lenders lent £95.6m in August.

 

According to Loans Warehouse secured loan index, second charge lending is £5.6m lower on the previous month, but more than double the amount from August last year.

However, the report said lending was at a three-month average of over £100m for the first time since the pandemic started.

Completions in August came to 2,344, which was four per cent down on the previous month.

For the year-to-date, second charge lending had reached £595m in second charges completed and Loans Warehouse said new lending figures continued to improve.

Most loans were consolidation loans, which accounted for 47.5 per cent of completion. This was followed by consolidation and home improvements at 29.4 per cent and home improvements at 18.2 per cent.

Average completion time improved slightly to 17.1 days, half a day faster than July.

Around three quarters of loans were below 85 per cent loan to value (LTV), with the remaining quarter above 85 per cent LTV. The average term also sat at nearly 17 years.

The report collates information from second charge lenders including Optimum Credit, Oplo, United Trust Bank, Together Money, Masthaven, Norton Home Loans, Equifinance, Evolution Money, Spring Finance and Clearly Loans.

 

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.