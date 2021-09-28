Tenant eviction instructions have rocketed 43 per cent since ban ended

Instructions between 1 June and 1 September were up 43 per cent on the same period last year, the firm noted, while there has also been a 17 per cent jump in calls to its landlord advice line.

Landlord Action predicted a continued surge in enquiries in the coming weeks, as the period of notice landlords must serve to tenants returns to pre-pandemic timescales, but warned that the eviction process is suffering lengthy delays as a result of review hearings at county courts.

The firm reported that the vast majority of enquiries it receives are from landlords looking for clarification on the current legislation, those looking to evict for non-payment of rent, or those hoping to sell up and exit the buy-to-let market altogether.

Paul Shamplina, founder of Landlord Action, noted that many landlords who contact the firm do so because of the “continual changing of the process” which is “costing them more than they bargained for”.

He added that review hearings ‒ which were introduced last year in order to help the courts prioritise the most urgent cases, determining which should move to a substantive hearing later on ‒ were causing significant delays.