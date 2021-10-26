You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Paragon doubles maximum loan limits for portfolio landlords

by:
  • 26/10/2021
  • 0
Paragon doubles maximum loan limits for portfolio landlords
Paragon has doubled the maximum loan limits for individual properties and buy-to-let (BTL) borrowing limit for portfolio landlords.

 

The total amount a portfolio landlord, defined as someone with four or more mortgaged BTL properties, has increased from £5m to £10m.

The maximum loan for an individual property has gone up from £2m and £4m.

Paragon has also increased the maximum loan amount across 65 to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) bands for both portfolio and non-portfolio landlords.

At the 65 per cent LTV band, the maximum loan has doubled to £4m while for 70 per cent LTV, it has increased from £1m to £1.5m.

In the 75 per cent LTV band, borrowers can now access up to £1m, up from £750,000, and borrowers at the 80 per cent LTV band can now secure £750,000 in loans, up from £500,000.

The changes in response to rising property prices and are expected to support landlords as they expand their portfolio and rebalance towards larger properties, reflecting changing tenant demand.

Paragon Bank’s managing director of mortgages Richard Rowntree (pictured) said: “We want to ensure we can support our landlord customers as they grow their business and thrive. A key element of this is creating the financial headroom to facilitate that growth and giving landlords the confidence that they can add new properties to their portfolios.”

He added that Paragon wanted to support landlords to pivot portfolios to adjust to societal changes, such as working from home and desire for more space.

He said: “That translates into greater demand for larger homes, which is one of the reasons why we have increased our maximum loan amount on an individual property. We’re confident these changes will be welcomed by landlords and mortgage intermediaries.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.