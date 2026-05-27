Nichols named CEO of RAW Capital Partners as Parkes steps down

Tim Parkes has stepped down from his role as CEO of RAW Capital Partners, with Ben Nichols taking over the position.

Parkes co-founded the specialist lending firm in 2015 after almost 20 years working in roles across management consultancy, strategy and business development at firms including Barclays.

Initially, RAW Capital Partners catered exclusively to under-served borrowers such as UK expats, foreign nationals, and Channel Island trust companies investing in UK buy to let (BTL) through the RAW Mortgage Fund.

The firm has since expanded, having unveiled a mortgage proposition for UK residents at the end of 2025. In June last year, it marked its 10th anniversary by upping its maximum loan-to-value (LTV) limit from 55% to 70%.

Parkes will stay closely involved with the firm as a senior adviser and chair of the RAW Mortgage Fund board.

Nichols first joined the firm as CFO and then became its interim managing director at the beginning of 2024. In September of the same year, he was named managing director, and during his tenure has stepped in to run the business while Parkes has been away.

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Parkes (pictured) commented: “RAW Capital Partners has been a huge part of my life. When Richard and I founded the business more than a decade ago, we knew there was room in the market for a lender that could take a more considered and flexible approach to property finance, and deliver a consistent return to investors. I am very proud of what the team has achieved since then, and we’re really well-placed to grow further in the months and years to come.

“Stepping back from the CEO role comes at the right time for me and for the business. Ben knows the business extremely well and has already led it during periods when I have been away, so this is an established and familiar dynamic for our team, brokers and investors. I have every confidence in him, the wider team and the direction of the business moving forward.”

Nichols added: “Tim’s contribution to RAW Capital Partners as co-founder and CEO has been significant. He has played a central role in shaping the business, its culture and its approach to lending, and we are pleased that we will continue to benefit from his expertise as a senior advisor and through the Fund’s board.

“This is an important moment for RAW, but it’s not a change in direction. We will continue to operate with the same focus, standards and approach that brokers, borrowers and investors know us for.”