Omni Protect names Butler as protection development head

Omni Protect has appointed Dave Butler to the role of head of protection development.

Butler has over 25 years of experience in the protection industry, having previously worked at Legal & General (L&G), AIG, Zurich and Vitality in positions spanning proposition design and business development.

Omni Protect, which is Fintel’s whole-of-market premium protection club proposition, represents over a fifth of the directly authorised (DA) cohort and was launched in September last year.

Butler’s new role will involve evolving and growing its proposition, with the aim of making it easier for advisers to write protection business. He will also be striving to improve client outcomes and bolster relationships with providers.

Emma Vaughan (pictured), managing director of Omni Protect, said: “I’ve long admired Dave’s strong track record of delivering practical, insight-led solutions for advisers and their clients.

“Six months on from the launch of Omni Protect, this is an exciting time for both our business and the wider sector, and I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Dave to the team as we continue to deliver better financial outcomes to all.”

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Butler added: “Having worked alongside Emma and the team for a number of years, this role feels like a natural fit. The BDM team at Omni Protect has so much knowledge and experience and, combined with the valuable work being undertaken by our partners, we really can make a material difference.

“From family and mortgage to business and wealth protection, there are so many opportunities to get more clients protected and help Omni Protect members deliver even greater outcomes. I’m really looking forward to leading the development team in the next chapter of my career.”