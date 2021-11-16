SDKA hires underwriter amid growth plans

Wood joins from Together, where he spent three and a half years on the operations and underwriting teams.

SDKA said the appointment would allow the lender to continue to offer fast decisions and a higher standard of service during its current growth period.

It said it was looking to further expand its underwriting team this year, having recently sourced another block funder. The lender said it was also planning to double its loan book in the next 12 months, and so wants to have a team in place which means it can continue delivering the same service standards even at these higher loan levels.

Kunal Mehta, managing director at SDKA, said that Wood will “bolster” the underwriting department, bringing a new dynamic to the team.

He continued: “It was important to us, during this period of growth to recruit at the right time to uphold our standards, which I am confident the team can do.”

Wood added: “I am excited to join SDKA at a pivotal point in their growth strategy. My career so far has given me an all round understanding of the customer journey which will be beneficial to me joining the great team at SDKA.”