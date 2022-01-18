Precise Mortgages and Sancus hire BDMs – roundup

Williams was previously a BDM for Keystone Property Finance for just under a year, and before that was at Black Book Finance for nearly four years in both commercial finance broker and BDM roles.

Prior to that he was a BDM at Enterprise Financial for nearly two years, and has also held roles at Diligenta, 425 Financial Solutions and RBS.

In his role he will support brokers in Bristol, Cardiff, Dudley, Gloucester, Hereford, Newport, Oxford, Swansea, Taunton and the Worcester areas.

James Forth, Precise Mortgages’ national sales manager, added: “I’m delighted that Ross has chosen to join us. He’s an exciting new addition to a team which is renowned for being one of the most experienced and knowledgeable in the industry.

“His previous roles and experience will stand him in good stead for developing broker relationships, as well as keeping them up-to-date about the latest solutions that Precise Mortgages can offer.”

Sancus appoints BDM from Together

Bridging lender Sancus has appointed Steve Darbyshire as BDM, continuing its growth strategy which saw its team double in size last year.

He previously worked at Together as a regional development director for more than two years, and before that was a broker development manager at Natwest. Darbyshire also worked at Royal Bank of Scotland as a relationship manager for over two years.

Richard Whitehouse, Sancus’ UK sales director, said: “Steven makes another valuable, experienced addition to our business development team and I am delighted to welcome him to the group.

“He brings with him extensive knowledge of short-term property lending, a large network of contacts with whom he has a fantastic reputation and a pro-active attitude, he will fit in well with our growth plans in the coming years.”