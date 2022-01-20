Marc Osterley joins Saxon Trust as financial controller

Osterley has spent over 25 years in the property sector and is chartered management accountant. He has previously worked at property investment and development company Hammerson for 10 years, most recently as a financial accountant and prior to that work at Ballymore Properties as a finance manager.

While at Hammerson, he was responsible for flagship retail centres including Brent Cross and the Bullring.

His most recent role was financial controller at Augur Group, a position he held for nearly seven years.

At Saxon Trust, Osterley will be implementing new structures and processes to support the lender’s growth plans. As well as managing the day-to-day accounting he will work with both the new business team and assist the chief investment officer with existing and new funding lines.

He will work alongside Saxon Trust’s co-founder and director, Andrew Gardiner.

Osterley said: “Having enjoyed a successful career in the property sector I’m excited to be joining a front-line lender for the very first time. The opportunity to shape my role in a progressive and fast-growing business is one I’m really looking forward to.”

Gardiner added: “Marc’s investment and development experience, gained across some of the country’s leading real estate companies, ensures that we have secured the services of someone who brings a unique insight and perspective to our team.

“Recent appointments demonstrate our ambition to grow the business and Marc will play a fundamental role in ensuring that we hit and surpass our ambitious targets.”