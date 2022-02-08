Silbury Finance hires directors to board

Jamie Rahder joins as investment director. In his new role he will be tasked with originating property transactions, deal execution and the ongoing management of the Silbury loan book.

Rahder joins from Octopus Real Estate, where he spent five years as senior development originator. He previously had a spell at Hampshire Trust Bank as a lending analyst in the property finance team and boasts extensive financial services experience.

He is joined by Trevor DaCosta, who takes up the role of finance director. DaCosta has worked in finance for nearly four decades, specialising in building and implementing finance systems across a host of businesses within the financial sector. He joins from Urban Exposure where he was finance director, while he previously spent nine years at Tishman Speyer Properties.

Silbury Finance is a new lender in the development sector, having launched last January. During its first year it delivered £240m of financing across eight loans.

Gavin Eustace, founding partner at Silbury, said: “Both Trevor and Jamie are highly experienced professionals, who will be pivotal in driving our growth. As we continue to grow the loan book, Trevor’s knowledge of building and implementing robust financial frameworks will be essential.

“Having had the pleasure of working with Jamie at Octopus Real Estate, the strength of his reputation and relationships across the sector, alongside his knowledge of the trends underpinning UK residential investment, will be invaluable.”