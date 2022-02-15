Gatehouse Bank appoints Kitt Makwana as key account manager

Gatehouse Bank has hired Kitt Makwana, formerly of West One Loans, as its key account manager.

Makwana was most recently a key account manager for buy-to-let (BTL) at West One Loans for just over a year, and before that was a business development manager at Together for nearly four years.

Prior to that he worked for 13 years at Barclays within its mortgage and financial planning divisions in various roles.

In his role at Gatehouse he will focus on key mortgage networks and clubs in the south of the UK and will report to Lottie Clayton, head of intermediary sales.

Clayton (pictured) said: “I am delighted to welcome Kitt to our rapidly growing team. He has invaluable knowledge and experience of the specialist finance market and, with the existing relationships he holds with mortgage networks and clubs, I’m confident Kitt can help to further increase the number of brokers, introducers and networks we work with.”

Makwana added: “This is a great time to join the business. The bank continues to expand its range of products and I’m looking forward to seeing our proposition grow further across the UK’s intermediary market.”

In recent months the lender has lowered its minimum finance amount it will offer BTL and home purchase plan borrowers and increased the maximum loan amount for such borrowers.