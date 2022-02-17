You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Primis records ‘busiest week ever’ and rise in adverse credit queries

  • 17/02/2022
Primis said its product desk fielded 2,491 queries from appointed representative advisers in January, the highest monthly number  since March 2021. It also said it had also witnessed its busiest ever week, with over 700 broker enquires during the second week of January.

 

The mortgage network said a large proportion of queries related to mortgages for those with adverse credit and despite the rising cost of living placing pressure on many consumers, there was still a significant appetite among lenders to help borrowers.

It also saw an increase in the number of queries relating to self-employed mortgages. This was due to several lenders now offering higher LTV products for this group of borrowers. Other lenders have also softened their criteria by reducing the period for which earnings must be shown, making mortgages more accessible to the self-employed.

Applications from contractors and agency workers with irregularities in their income were also still increasing. This follows a number of lenders continuing to soften the criteria for freelancers, with several lenders now accepting borrowers who have used the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS).

Vikki Jefferies (pictured), proposition director at Primis, said despite rising inflation and interest rates, the market remained competitive.

She said: “Lenders have continued to introduce more options for borrowers in recent months, including for those with adverse credit and the self-employed. This wider range will be critical in helping brokers continue to find suitable and affordable deals for those with such complex circumstances, and by working together with the right network, they can get access to all these options to meet their clients’ needs. We look forward to continuing to provide our invaluable support to our intermediary partners throughout 2022.”

