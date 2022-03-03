Lendlord launches all-in-one auction tool

Lendlord, a property investor and landlord platform specialising in bridging finance, has launched an auction tool that allows users to browse available lots, analyse properties and arrange bridging finance portal.

The auction tool enables investors to view thousands of property details from multiple online auctions and analyse the returns on those properties if they were to buy them to let out.

If an investor decides they want to bid on a property, they can then arrange a bridging loan to finance the purchase, all from within the Lendlord Auction Tool platform.

Any details they would have entered whilst analysing the property will automatically be carried through to the loan application.

Lendlord said bridging finance was popular amongst purchasers buying at auction because it could be arranged quickly, with completion possible within 28 days, a requirement of the property auction process.

Aviram Shahar, co-founder and chief executive at Lendlord, said the firm wanted to make it as seamless and easy as possible for property investors and landlords to manage their investments and increase their returns.

He said; “There are so many opportunities to uncover for savvy investors in property auctions, but the process can be clunky and time consuming.

“By bringing together the ability to view lots, analyse properties and apply for bridging finance, all within the Lendlord platform, we are giving investors the tools they need to make the most of new opportunities, grow their portfolios and maximise their profitability, all without leaving our website.

“We think this is going to be a game changer for investors and we are looking forward to helping more landlords profit from property.”