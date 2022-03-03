You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Ultimate and Pluto expand lending and asset finance teams – round-up

by:
  • 03/03/2022
  • 0
Ultimate and Pluto expand lending and asset finance teams – round-up
Pluto Finance has expanded its London-based team with the appointment of Guy Norman as lending director.

 

He joins the specialist development and bridging lender from RedOak Property where he was director with a principal role in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and residential projects.

Norman was previously part of Knight Frank’s debt advisory teams and was a member of the real estate origination department at Lloyds Bank.

Norman said: “I am delighted to have joined Pluto Finance who have strong institutional backing, including a new partnership with the UK’s largest private pension fund (USS).”

“This is an exciting time to join as we are launching two new competitive lending products; one focusing on build to rent (BTR) developments and one for stabilised income producing residential properties. I will also be expanding our funding to PBSA developers given my experience in this market”.

Justin Faiz, partner of Pluto Finance, said Norman was a significant hire in its expansion programme and would help it accelerate its development, bridging and investment lending over the next year.

 

Ultimate Finance hires regional director

Specialist asset-based lender Ultimate Finance has announced the expansion of its asset finance team with the appointment of Rachael Foulis (pictured, right) as regional director in Scotland.

The lender has provided funding of over £1.9bn to UK businesses in the last 12 months.

Foulis said: “I am delighted to be joining Ultimate Finance and to work alongside the Asset Finance team from their Edinburgh office to help keep business moving across the country. Their approach to asset-based lending through excellent service has helped create a strong reputation for them and I look forward to supporting businesses in Scotland with access to asset finance facilities.”

Richard Hamilton (pictured, left), head of sales, said Foulis’ experience and impressive track record at Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing meant she would be a great addition to the team.

He said: “2022 marks the lenders 20th birthday with over £10bn of funding delivered for SMEs in this time. Having secured £220m of new wholesale funding facilities in recent months, the funder has the firepower, appetite, and desire to support even more SMEs with the asset-based lending solutions they need to navigate the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/