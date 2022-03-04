Rob Irving joins United Trust Bank as ‘roving’ underwriter

Rob Irving (pictured) has joined United Trust Bank's asset finance credit team as a North West-based ‘roving’ senior underwriter to develop its service to brokers across Great Britain.

UTB said Irving was the fourth underwriter to have joined its asset finance credit team in the last 12 months.

Irving is the lender’s first home-based asset finance underwriter and will work directly with brokers supporting SMEs based in the North-West, Midlands and Scotland.

He has a commercial banking background spanning nearly 20 years and joins UTB as a senior underwriter from Wesleyan Bank. He has previously held positions with Haydock Finance and RBS.

UTB said the expansion of its asset finance business followed a record year for the division; the lender’s loan book exceeded £200m for the first time in 2021.

Nathan Mollett, head of asset finance at United Trust Bank, said: “Rob has a pragmatic and commercial approach to lending and enjoys speaking directly to brokers to get deals agreed quickly. He’s an excellent fit for the team and brings experience and knowledge which will be put to very good use as he supports brokers from his base in the North West.

“One of UTB’s key strengths is our commitment to delivering outstanding service to brokers and encouraging direct dialogue, something fewer and fewer funders are willing to do. Rob is our first ‘home-based’ underwriter, a move which has been enabled by UTB’s investment in technology to make home working not just possible but seamless. We will continue to invest in talented people and in technology which bring us closer to our broker partners and allow us to build even stronger, more successful relationships.”