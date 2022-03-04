You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

Rob Irving joins United Trust Bank as ‘roving’ underwriter

by:
  • 04/03/2022
  • 0
Rob Irving joins United Trust Bank as ‘roving’ underwriter
Rob Irving (pictured) has joined United Trust Bank's asset finance credit team as a North West-based ‘roving’ senior underwriter to develop its service to brokers across Great Britain.

 

UTB said Irving was the fourth underwriter to have joined its asset finance credit team in the last 12 months.

Irving is the lender’s first home-based asset finance underwriter and will work directly with brokers supporting SMEs based in the North-West, Midlands and Scotland.

He has a commercial banking background spanning nearly 20 years and joins UTB as a senior underwriter from Wesleyan Bank. He has previously held positions with Haydock Finance and RBS.

UTB said the expansion of its asset finance business followed a record year for the division; the lender’s loan book exceeded £200m for the first time in 2021.

Nathan Mollett, head of asset finance at United Trust Bank, said: “Rob has a pragmatic and commercial approach to lending and enjoys speaking directly to brokers to get deals agreed quickly. He’s an excellent fit for the team and brings experience and knowledge which will be put to very good use as he supports brokers from his base in the North West.

“One of UTB’s key strengths is our commitment to delivering outstanding service to brokers and encouraging direct dialogue, something fewer and fewer funders are willing to do. Rob is our first ‘home-based’ underwriter, a move which has been enabled by UTB’s investment in technology to make home working not just possible but seamless. We will continue to invest in talented people and in technology which bring us closer to our broker partners and allow us to build even stronger, more successful relationships.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.