You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Fees-assisted BTL range relaunched by Foundation

by:
  • 22/03/2022
  • 0
Fees-assisted BTL range relaunched by Foundation
Foundation Home Loans has revamped its fee-assisted buy-to-let range, with changes including the introduction of new 80 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) products.

The deals come with a flat £495 fee, and a rate of 3.79 per cent for a two-year fix and 3.99 per cent for a five-year fixed rate.

Fees for the lender’s F1 fee-assisted range at 75 per cent LTV have dropped from £1,495 to £495. The products include a 3.29 per cent two-year fixed rate and a 3.39 per cent five-year fixed rate.

Foundation has also launched a ‘limited edition’ range for landlords purchasing or remortgaging a house in multiple occupancy (HMO) or short-term let.

The range includes a two-year fixed rate at 3.44 per cent for HMOs, rising to 3.79 per cent for short-term lets, and a five-year fixed rate at 3.64 per cent, increasing to 4.14 per cent for short-term lets. The deals are available up to £750,000 and again come with the reduced product fee of £495.

George Gee (pictured), managing director (commercial) at Foundation Home Loans, said that the lender was acutely aware of how important upfront costs were when landlords are determining their finance options, which had led to the cut in product fees.

He added that HMOs and short-term lets are becoming more popular with landlords, “so this should help a much wider range of landlords with those immediate costs, and with the added benefit of no application fee and a free standard valuation, this should make a significant difference to landlords’ upfront outlay, whether they are purchasing or remortgaging”.

The changes follow Foundation’s expansion of its green buy-to-let range and expat specialist range last month.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/